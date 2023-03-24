45 mins ago - News

Monuments to Cleveland women: Jane Scott

Sam Allard
Black and white image of Jane Scott flashing a peace sign.

World's oldest teenager Jane Scott in 1978. Photo: Adrian Greer Michael Short/Fairfax Media via Getty Images

This is the fifth and final installment of our weeklong series highlighting monuments to Cleveland women.

Today's monument: Jane Scott (1919-2011)

Who she was: Renowned rock critic for the Plain Dealer, notable both for her gender — she was the first major female rock critic — and her age.

  • She was known as both the "world's oldest rock critic" and "world's oldest teenager" until her retirement in 2002.

The details: The bronze statue of Scott, complete with her trademark red glasses, was unveiled at the Rock Hall in 2012.

  • Seated and with notepad in hand, Scott appears ready to conduct her next interview.
  • The statue's permanent home is the Rock Hall's Library and Archives at Tri-C.

Of note: If the statue recalls that of Stephanie Tubbs Jones, it may be because both were created by local artist (and former president of the Cleveland Institute of Art) David Deming.

Go deeper: Stephanie Tubbs Jones, Dorothy Fuldheim, Ruby Dee, Linda Anne Eastman

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Cleveland stories

No stories could be found

Clevelandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more