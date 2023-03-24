Monuments to Cleveland women: Jane Scott

This is the fifth and final installment of our weeklong series highlighting monuments to Cleveland women.

Today's monument: Jane Scott (1919-2011)

Who she was: Renowned rock critic for the Plain Dealer, notable both for her gender — she was the first major female rock critic — and her age.

She was known as both the "world's oldest rock critic" and "world's oldest teenager" until her retirement in 2002.

The details: The bronze statue of Scott, complete with her trademark red glasses, was unveiled at the Rock Hall in 2012.

Seated and with notepad in hand, Scott appears ready to conduct her next interview.

The statue's permanent home is the Rock Hall's Library and Archives at Tri-C.

Of note: If the statue recalls that of Stephanie Tubbs Jones, it may be because both were created by local artist (and former president of the Cleveland Institute of Art) David Deming.

