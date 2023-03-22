Monuments to Cleveland women: Ruby Dee

The Ruby Dee mural shortly after its unveiling in 2013 and its current condition. Photos: Provided by Karamu House (L) and Sam Allard/Axios (R)

We're highlighting local monuments to Cleveland women for Women's History Month. Today we've got a giant of stage, screen and the civil rights movement.

Today's monument: Ruby Dee (1922-2014)

Who she was: An acclaimed actress and activist best known for originating the role of Ruth Younger in the theatrical and screen adaptations of "A Raisin in the Sun."

Born in Cleveland, Dee grew up in Harlem. She returned many times to star in productions at Karamu House and the Great Lakes Theater Festival.

The details: A 40-foot mural of Dee by Los Angeles "Godfather of street art" Kent Twitchell was unveiled in 2013 on the East 89th Street side of Karamu.

The intrigue: The mural has deteriorated beyond recognition over the past decade.