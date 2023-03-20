Cleveland monuments of women: Stephanie Tubbs Jones

Sam wanted to sit next to Stephanie but didn't want to get his clothes wet. Photo: Sam Allard/Axios

This week we're highlighting local monuments to Cleveland women for Women's History Month.

Why it matters: Public art in the U.S. has long presented a lopsided view that can leave the impression that American history is all horses and white male military figures, Axios' Chelsea Brasted reported this month.

Only 6% of American monuments feature real women as their subjects.

Today's monument: Stephanie Tubbs Jones

Who she was: U.S. representative in Ohio's 11th District from 1999 until her death in 2008.

Tubbs Jones was Ohio's first African American woman elected to Congress.

Details: Her monument is a seated bronze statue on a bench at East Boulevard and Wade Oval in University Circle.

Lakewood sculptor (and former president and CEO of the Cleveland Institute of Art) David Deming created the sculpture in 2010.

Of note: The RTA bus depot near Cleveland State is named for Tubbs Jones.