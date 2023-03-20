56 mins ago - News
Cleveland monuments of women: Stephanie Tubbs Jones
This week we're highlighting local monuments to Cleveland women for Women's History Month.
Why it matters: Public art in the U.S. has long presented a lopsided view that can leave the impression that American history is all horses and white male military figures, Axios' Chelsea Brasted reported this month.
- Only 6% of American monuments feature real women as their subjects.
Today's monument: Stephanie Tubbs Jones
Who she was: U.S. representative in Ohio's 11th District from 1999 until her death in 2008.
- Tubbs Jones was Ohio's first African American woman elected to Congress.
Details: Her monument is a seated bronze statue on a bench at East Boulevard and Wade Oval in University Circle.
- Lakewood sculptor (and former president and CEO of the Cleveland Institute of Art) David Deming created the sculpture in 2010.
Of note: The RTA bus depot near Cleveland State is named for Tubbs Jones.
More Cleveland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.