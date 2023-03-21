Monuments to Cleveland women: Dorothy Fuldheim

Dorothy Fuldheim in 1967 and the Ohio historical marker outside WEWS. Photos: Cloyd Teter/Getty (L) and Sam Allard/Axios (R)

This week we're highlighting local monuments to Cleveland women for Women's History Month. Today we've got a pioneering figure in broadcast journalism.

Today's monument: Dorothy Fuldheim

Who she was: The so-called "First Lady of Television News," Fuldheim was a journalist and anchor with WEWS in Cleveland from 1947 to 1984.

She was the first woman in the United States to anchor a TV news broadcast and the first to host her own show, "Highlights of the News," in 1959.

Across her career, Fuldheim's interview subjects included Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini, the Duke of Windsor, Albert Einstein and Helen Keller.

The details: The Ohio Historical Marker honoring Fuldheim is located outside the WEWS studios on Euclid Avenue, just east of the Board of Elections.

Of note: Fuldheim's monument is one of only four state historical markers in Cleveland celebrating women.