Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Coye Simmons (left) and Hannah Smith (right). Photos courtesy of NBCUniversal

The intrigue: "Love Island" is a cultural spectacle that originated in the U.K., with spin-offs in Spain, Australia and the U.S.

Fans are dedicated to the time commitment this show requires, as multiple episodes drop per week. Season 6 of the U.S. version will have 198 total hours of content.

Catch up quick: Ten singles shack up on a villa in Fiji to explore deep connections and find love.

But, as new "bombshells" enter the villa, contestants may be tempted to recouple with someone new. Anyone left alone risks being dumped from the island.

Meet the contestants from North Carolina and some fun facts, courtesy of Peacock.

Coye Simmons is a 28-year-old school district unit director from Winston-Salem with a size 17 shoe.

He doesn't need to lie on his dating apps because he's 6'8". All his clothes and shoes are custom. He doesn't remember the last time he shopped at the mall.

He played basketball in college on a scholarship and went pro in Germany.

He loves the outdoors and hiking.

His celebrity crush is Kim Kardashian.

Hannah Smith is 26 years old, with looks reminiscent of a Kardashian. Concord is her hometown, but she currently lives in Charlotte.

She loves to travel but hates turbulence.

Her clumsiness earned her the nickname "Goofy."

She has sweatier hands and feet than the average person (diagnosis: hyperhidrosis).

She's crushing on Odell Beckham Jr. and Michael B. Jordan.

Her red flag in male prospects? Lack of communication.

What's next: The new season of "Love Island USA" premiers on Peacock Tuesday, June 11. Episodes are released daily at 6pm during premiere week, and Thursdays through Tuesdays after that.