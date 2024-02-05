Meet the local salon owner competing on the next season of "Survivor"
Kenzie Petty, the owner of Explicit Salon in Camp North End, will compete for $1 million in season 46 of "Survivor."
What she's saying: "I wasn't on a yoga retreat this summer, my friends. I was galavanting out in Fiji with Mr. Probst himself," Petty said on Instagram Monday.
Why it matters: Several Charlotteans have made headlines recently for their appearances on reality dating shows — "Love is Blind," "Twin Love," "Farmer Wants a Wife," "The Bachelor" franchises and "The Ultimatum," to name a few.
- Petty's not looking for love. She's trying to prove she can "outwit, outlast and outplay," as they say on "Survivor."
"Everyone knows I love games, but the fact I got to play the best one ever made is INCREDIBLE! The craziest game of human dynamics, mental and physical challenges, and pushing yourself to places you didn't even know existed!— Kenzie Petty
Context: "Survivor" is one of the longest-running reality TV shows. On it, contestants compete in challenges and survive with physical and social skills to be crowned the "Sole Survivor" by a jury of the same people they voted out.
Tune in: "Survivor" season 46 premieres on CBS Wednesday, Feb. 28, at 8pm.
