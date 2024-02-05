Meet the local salon owner competing on the next season of "Survivor"

Kenzie Petty, the owner of Explicit Salon in Camp North End, will compete for $1 million in season 46 of "Survivor."

What she's saying: "I wasn't on a yoga retreat this summer, my friends. I was galavanting out in Fiji with Mr. Probst himself," Petty said on Instagram Monday.

Why it matters: Several Charlotteans have made headlines recently for their appearances on reality dating shows — "Love is Blind," "Twin Love," "Farmer Wants a Wife," "The Bachelor" franchises and "The Ultimatum," to name a few.

Petty's not looking for love. She's trying to prove she can "outwit, outlast and outplay," as they say on "Survivor."

"Everyone knows I love games, but the fact I got to play the best one ever made is INCREDIBLE! The craziest game of human dynamics, mental and physical challenges, and pushing yourself to places you didn't even know existed!

— Kenzie Petty

Context: "Survivor" is one of the longest-running reality TV shows. On it, contestants compete in challenges and survive with physical and social skills to be crowned the "Sole Survivor" by a jury of the same people they voted out.

The 29-year-old salon owner is originally from Gibraltar, Michigan. Photo: Robert Voets/CBS

Tune in: "Survivor" season 46 premieres on CBS Wednesday, Feb. 28, at 8pm.