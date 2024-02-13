Share on email (opens in new window)

Nick and Vanessa Lachey host the popular Netflix reality dating tv show that will feature local singles and businesses. Photo: Courtesy of Netflix.

The upcoming season of Netflix's "Love is Blind" will air this Valentine's Day. Why it matters: We're bound to spot some local businesses since season six was filmed in Charlotte.

We noticed 19 businesses around the city in The Ultimatum, a popular dating reality TV show from the same hosts of Love Is Blind.

Catch up quick: Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this show which features 30 Charlotte singles who are looking to find a marriage partner sight unseen.

Each person will date someone they haven't physically met before deciding to propose.

Engaged couples will live together for a few weeks leading up to their wedding day to test the emotional connection developed during the dating phase.

What's next: You can binge-watch the first six episodes on Wednesdays starting on Feb. 14.

Episodes 7-9 will be released Feb. 21

Episodes 10-11 on Feb. 28

The finale (episode 12) will air on March 6.

Take a sneak peek at the trailer: