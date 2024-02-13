Feb 13, 2024 - Dating

"Love is Blind," which was filmed in Charlotte, premieres on Netflix

Nick and Vanessa Lachey host "Love Is Blind" a popular reality dating show on Netflix that features local singles and businesses.

The upcoming season of Netflix's "Love is Blind" will air this Valentine's Day.

Why it matters: We're bound to spot some local businesses since season six was filmed in Charlotte.

Catch up quick: Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this show which features 30 Charlotte singles who are looking to find a marriage partner sight unseen.

  • Each person will date someone they haven't physically met before deciding to propose.
  • Engaged couples will live together for a few weeks leading up to their wedding day to test the emotional connection developed during the dating phase.

What's next: You can binge-watch the first six episodes on Wednesdays starting on Feb. 14.

  • Episodes 7-9 will be released Feb. 21
  • Episodes 10-11 on Feb. 28
  • The finale (episode 12) will air on March 6.

Take a sneak peek at the trailer:

