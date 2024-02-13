Feb 13, 2024 - Dating
"Love is Blind," which was filmed in Charlotte, premieres on Netflix
The upcoming season of Netflix's "Love is Blind" will air this Valentine's Day.
Why it matters: We're bound to spot some local businesses since season six was filmed in Charlotte.
- We noticed 19 businesses around the city in The Ultimatum, a popular dating reality TV show from the same hosts of Love Is Blind.
Catch up quick: Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this show which features 30 Charlotte singles who are looking to find a marriage partner sight unseen.
- Each person will date someone they haven't physically met before deciding to propose.
- Engaged couples will live together for a few weeks leading up to their wedding day to test the emotional connection developed during the dating phase.
What's next: You can binge-watch the first six episodes on Wednesdays starting on Feb. 14.
- Episodes 7-9 will be released Feb. 21
- Episodes 10-11 on Feb. 28
- The finale (episode 12) will air on March 6.
Take a sneak peek at the trailer:
