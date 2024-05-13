Share on email (opens in new window)

Tim McGraw at Bridgestone Arena on April 25, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA

Country concerts, yoga raves, DIY workshops and wine tastings are on the docket this week in Charlotte. So when the friend group asks what the post-work plans are, just drop this in the chat.

Monday, May 13

🧘‍♀️ Unwind with evening yoga at Charlotte Beer Garden. | 6:30pm | Free | Details

🪞 Take an intro course on interior design with SkillPop at Camp North End. | 6:30pm | $35 | Details

🧀 Treat yourself to an Orrman's Cheese Shop's cheese and Resident Culture beer pairing at The Market at 7th Street. | 6pm | $38 | Details

🧠 Grab your trivia crew for Trivia Mondays at Monday Night Brewing. | 7-9pm | Free | Details

Tuesday, May 14

🎬 Watch a screening of the air-quality advocacy film "Running Up for Air" at Patagonia in South End and stay for a post-movie discussion. | 7pm | Free | Details

🩸 Donate blood for the American Red Cross Blood Drive at Camp North End. | 10am-2pm | Free | Details

🎭 See the theatrical adaptation of Khaled Hosseini's "The Kite Runner" at Knight Theater. | 7:30pm May 14-15 | $25+ | Details

🐶 Paint your pet on a pint glass at NoDa Brewing. | 6:30pm | $35 | Details

🍷 Meet new mom friends with DishCourse's "Moms Night Out" social at The Wine Loft. | 7pm | $60 | Details

Wednesday, May 15

🍺 Get in an evening run with Sycamore Brewing's run club. | 6:30pm | Free | Details

🎸 Jam to rock band Sum 41 at Skyla Credit Union Amphitheater. | 7pm | $25+ | Details

🎶 Vibe to bachata group Aventura at Spectrum Center. | 8pm May 15-16 | $65+ | Details

🍷 Drink wine and unwind at Dupp&Swat's Wellness Wednesday in Camp North End. | 6:15pm | $10 | Details

💐 Make your own bouquet at Legion Brewing with Front Paige Media's DIY flower bar. | 7pm | $30 | Details

Thursday, May 16

🎂 Elevate your cake decorating skills with a four-week boot camp at Sweet Spot Studio. | 6:30pm | $350 | Details

🥙 Enjoy creations from local chefs and mixologists at Night at The Museum in First Ward Park. | 5-9pm | $25+ | Details

🍣 Take a hands-on sushi rolling class at The Coterie Concept. | 6:30pm | $59.99 | Details

🍶 Enjoy a sake and yakitori tasting night at Urban District Market. | 6pm | $75 | Details

Friday, May 17

🎨 Go behind the scenes with some of the city's best artists at Camp North End's first studio crawl. | 6pm | Free | Details

🎤 Pull out the cowboy boots for Tim McGraw at Spectrum Center. | 7pm | $25+ | Details

🏛 Wander through a kids-free Discovery Place Science Museum at Science on the Rocks. | 6-10pm | $22 | Details

🎶 Jam to Southern soul music at Skyline Nightz. | 9pm-2am | $10+ | Details

🧘‍♀️ Glow and flow at Bohdi Love's yoga rave, hosted at Pine 828. | 7-11pm | $35 | Details