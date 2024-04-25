Share on email (opens in new window)

Lovin' Life Music Festival organizers released the dates, times and stages that artists will perform during the inaugural Uptown festival on May 3-5. Why it matters: The festival will showcase several bucket list performances. Plan ahead so you don't miss any.

There will be three stages, per the event map.

The main stage, AKA the "Coors Light Stage," is where headliners Post Malone, Stevie Nicks and Noah Kahan will perform.

The Northwood Ravin Stage is where other top acts like The Chainsmokers, DaBaby and The Avett Brothers will perform.

The Music Everywhere CLT stage will feature local musicians.

Photo: Courtesy of Lovin' Life Music Fest

Friday highlights

Reggae-rock band Artikal Sound System will kick off the festival at the Northwood Ravin Stage from 1-1:30pm.

Dashboard Confessional will perform at the Northwood Ravin Stage from 5:30-6:10pm.

Then, you can head over to the main stage to check out Jessie Murph at 6:10pm or local artist Da704 on the the Music Everywhere CLT stage at 6:30pm.

The Chainsmokers will perform their set from 7:15-8:15pm, overlapping with Dominic Fike at the main stage from 7:45-8:45pm.

A late-night "special performance" will close out the Music Everywhere CLT stage 8:30-9pm.

Post Malone will close out night one from 9:30-11pm.

Saturday highlights

Lennon KC, an alternative artist from Carrboro, N.C., will kick off day two with Chapel Hill-based band The Jokes Aside at the Northwood Ravin Stage.

Charlotte-based indie pop band Oceanic will perform at the Music Everywhere CLT stage from 4-4:30pm.

Late addition to the festival, Shaboozey, will perform at the Northwood Ravin Stage at 4:10pm.

The Fray will perform at the Coors Light Stage from 4:45-5:30pm.

Then, you can hop over to the Northwood Ravin Stage from 5:30-6:10pm to see Greenville, N.C.-born rapper Petey Pablo.

Young the Giant will start their set at the Coors Light Stage from 6:10-7pm.

There'll be some overlap between Charlotte's DaBaby at the Northwood Ravin Stage from 7-8pm and Maggie Rogers at the Coors Light Stage from 7:45-8:45pm.

Modern Alibi, an alternative rock band from Charlotte, will close out the Music Everywhere CLT stage 8:30-9pm.

Headliner Stevie Nicks will close out the night on the Coors Light Stage from 9:30-11pm.

Sunday highlights

Kentucky alternative-pop brother duo Rags and Riches will kick off the festival's final day from 1-1:30pm.

The Beach Boys will perform on the main stage from 4:45-5:30pm.

The Avett Brothers will perform a full set at the Northwood Ravin stage from 6:45-8:15pm.

Mt. Joy's performance on the main stage will overlap with The Avett Brothers from 7:45-8:45pm.

"The Avett Brothers love their hometown and want to play a longer set. We totally get it though. We love them both. We are going to be making a mad dash ourselves."

— Lovin' Life organizers responded in an Instagram comment about overlap concerns

Headliner Noah Kahan will end the festival 9:30-11pm.

Photo: Courtesy of Lovin' Life Music Fest

Check out the full schedule, here. Festival goers can use this guide and the LLMF app to curate their music festival experience.

