Lovin' Life Music Festival releases performance times
Lovin' Life Music Festival organizers released the dates, times and stages that artists will perform during the inaugural Uptown festival on May 3-5.
Why it matters: The festival will showcase several bucket list performances. Plan ahead so you don't miss any.
There will be three stages, per the event map.
- The main stage, AKA the "Coors Light Stage," is where headliners Post Malone, Stevie Nicks and Noah Kahan will perform.
- The Northwood Ravin Stage is where other top acts like The Chainsmokers, DaBaby and The Avett Brothers will perform.
- The Music Everywhere CLT stage will feature local musicians.
Friday highlights
Reggae-rock band Artikal Sound System will kick off the festival at the Northwood Ravin Stage from 1-1:30pm.
- Dashboard Confessional will perform at the Northwood Ravin Stage from 5:30-6:10pm.
- Then, you can head over to the main stage to check out Jessie Murph at 6:10pm or local artist Da704 on the the Music Everywhere CLT stage at 6:30pm.
- The Chainsmokers will perform their set from 7:15-8:15pm, overlapping with Dominic Fike at the main stage from 7:45-8:45pm.
- A late-night "special performance" will close out the Music Everywhere CLT stage 8:30-9pm.
- Post Malone will close out night one from 9:30-11pm.
Saturday highlights
Lennon KC, an alternative artist from Carrboro, N.C., will kick off day two with Chapel Hill-based band The Jokes Aside at the Northwood Ravin Stage.
- Charlotte-based indie pop band Oceanic will perform at the Music Everywhere CLT stage from 4-4:30pm.
- Late addition to the festival, Shaboozey, will perform at the Northwood Ravin Stage at 4:10pm.
- The Fray will perform at the Coors Light Stage from 4:45-5:30pm.
- Then, you can hop over to the Northwood Ravin Stage from 5:30-6:10pm to see Greenville, N.C.-born rapper Petey Pablo.
- Young the Giant will start their set at the Coors Light Stage from 6:10-7pm.
- There'll be some overlap between Charlotte's DaBaby at the Northwood Ravin Stage from 7-8pm and Maggie Rogers at the Coors Light Stage from 7:45-8:45pm.
- Modern Alibi, an alternative rock band from Charlotte, will close out the Music Everywhere CLT stage 8:30-9pm.
- Headliner Stevie Nicks will close out the night on the Coors Light Stage from 9:30-11pm.
Sunday highlights
Kentucky alternative-pop brother duo Rags and Riches will kick off the festival's final day from 1-1:30pm.
- The Beach Boys will perform on the main stage from 4:45-5:30pm.
- The Avett Brothers will perform a full set at the Northwood Ravin stage from 6:45-8:15pm.
- Mt. Joy's performance on the main stage will overlap with The Avett Brothers from 7:45-8:45pm.
"The Avett Brothers love their hometown and want to play a longer set. We totally get it though. We love them both. We are going to be making a mad dash ourselves."— Lovin' Life organizers responded in an Instagram comment about overlap concerns
- Headliner Noah Kahan will end the festival 9:30-11pm.
Check out the full schedule, here. Festival goers can use this guide and the LLMF app to curate their music festival experience.
