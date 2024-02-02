Share on email (opens in new window)

Archive is a coffee shop that preserves the culture and history of the Black community. Inside you'll find Black magazines, books and artwork, plus delicious coffee. Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios

Honor Black History Month by participating in one of the many events happening around the city over the coming weeks.

Here's a list of cultural events, plus places to visit and things to do in the Charlotte area this month. You can also support any one of the growing number of local Black-owned businesses all year.

View African art at the Real African Art Gallery.

You can sip on wine and see African art at a gallery in University City.

When: Events happen every Friday at 440 E McCullough Dr., across from Mike's Vegan Grill.

Cost: General admission is $10 and includes two glasses of wine. Buy a ticket here.

Learn about Charlotte's Lost Slavery History.

Take a guided two-mile walking tour while you learn about the city's history of slavery.

When: Saturday, Feb. 3

Cost: Free. Buy tickets here.

Pop into the Black Owned Business Showcase.

Meet local African-American authors, writers, and illustrators at the SouthPark Regional Library.

When: Sunday, Feb. 4, from 2-4pm.

Cost: Free

Test your knowledge of Black history facts with trivia.

Take your children, ages 12-18, to enjoy a night of trivia with music.

When: Monday, Feb. 5, at Independence Regional Library.

Cost: Free

Honor Afro-descendant heritage at the Cultural Afro-Latinx Celebration.

The four-day event will showcase the various forms of cultural art through art, music and dance. Expect the family-friendly event to have live performances, film screenings and workshops.

When: Feb. 8-11 at VAPA Center in Uptown.

Cost: Tickets are $10. Children, age 12 and under, are free.

Check out the N.C. Black Heritage Festival in Concord.

The family-friendly event will feature 100 black-owned companies. Expect crafts, culture, art, games, raffles and performances.

When: Saturday, Feb. 10, at Cabarrus Arena & Events Center.

Cost: Free

Challenge your senses at Bliss & Blend's wine-tasting bingo.

This local Black-owned wine company aims to teach the community about the wine industry. Owner Selena Galloway will educate the audience on the lack of representation in the wine industry.

When: Upcoming dates include Feb. 11 and Feb. 14. Events happen monthly at Tax & Tea Lounge.

Cost: $75

Selena Galloway, owner of Bliss & Blends. Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios

Admire African attire at the Vapa Center's fashion show.

This family-friendly event celebrates the cultural roots of African attire, dance and drumming.

When: Saturday, Feb. 17, at 700 North Tryon St.

Cost: Free

Paint a Black History Month canvas at the Harvey B. Gantt Center.

Take an artist-led paint workshop class to create a masterpiece that'll feature symbols that represent the culture. You can also view the many exhibitions at the museum while you're there.

When: Saturday, Feb. 17, at 12pm.

Cost: Tickets are $10.

Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios

Dress up in hues of brown for the Melanin Affair at The Revelry.

Celebrate Black excellence with an evening of live painting, live music and dancing.

When: Saturday, Feb. 17, at 9pm.

Cost: Tickets start at $40. Buy them here.

Enjoy a Melanin Brunch at Encore in Uptown.

Sip on bottomless mimosas while you mingle over music from a live DJ.

When: Sunday, Feb. 18, from 2-7 pm.

Cost: Tickets start at $15. Buy them here.

Watch a screening of the popular film Boyz n the Hood at Camp North End.

John Singleton's film has become a staple in the Black community for its depiction of what some Black Americans faced with police brutality over the years.

When: Friday, Feb. 23, at 7:30pm in the Ford Building.

Cost: Free

Check out the Charlotte Museum of History's African American Heritage Festival.

The annual festival will have speakers, music, food trucks, guest speakers and panel discussions.

When: Feb. 22-24

Cost: Free

Grab a drink from a Black-owned bar.

There are plenty of Black-owned places to order a drink from — whether it's coffee or a cocktail.

Details: Grab a coffee from Archive, tea from the Pauline Tea Bar Apothecary, mobile coffee from Detour Coffee or a cocktail from Lorem Ipsum.

You can unplug from the city at The Pauline Tea Bar Apothecary. You just have to pick a cup and select your favorite herbal tea. Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios

Get active with Mad Miles Run Club every week.

Founder Cornell Jones created the weekly local movement with a welcoming community of high-energy individuals looking to exercise with others of all races and paces.

You'll run, jog or walk a route, then celebrate the workout with music from a live DJ.

When: Mondays at 6:30pm at Social Status, Tuesdays at 6:30pm in Camp North End and Saturdays at 10am in Elizabeth Park.

Cost: Free

Mad Miles on Tuesday in Camp North End. Photo: Alexis Clinton/Axios

Looking for a specific place to support? Check out our full guide of 80+ Black-owned businesses to support year-round.