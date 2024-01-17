Mike’s Vegan Grill will offer late-night plant-based dishes in University City

Context: The grill rose in popularity thanks to its statewide food truck pop-ups, which included a recurring stop in Charlotte. Recently, the business opened its first brick-and-mortar spot in Greensboro.
Roach would show up in a new city every day for four years before opening his first location. You might’ve spotted the truck as Mike’s Vegan Hot Dogs or Mike’s Vegan Cook Out in other cities like Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill, Winston Salem and Greenville.
Roach essentially aimed to offer a vegan version of Cook Out, with a wide range of items.
Why it matters: The local plant-based community has few late-night restaurants to choose from. That’s something Roach and his partner Waleed Amer aim to remedy with Mike’s Vegan Grill.