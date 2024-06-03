Share on email (opens in new window)

The studio's new space will hold classes for up to 25 students. Photo: Courtesy of Bethany Anderson

Pranayama House Healing Center, the Black-owned yoga studio with a focus on representation, recently relocated to Plaza Midwood. Why it matters: Yogis of color have long been underrepresented in Charlotte, and owner Bethany Anderson wants to change that.

Flashback: Pranayama House opened in South End in November 2022 but closed just three months later because the person she was subleasing from canceled the lease.

Since then, Anderson has been teaching yoga and hosting south baths inside Tocarre Day Spa in Myers Park.

Driving the news: In May, Anderson opened her new studio, Pranayama House Healing Center, at 1511 Central Ave.

What they're saying: "It's been a builder of resilience," Anderson tells Axios. "We went through the fire early on."

Bethany Anderson, owner of Pranayama House. Photo: Courtesy of Nate Williams

What to expect: Yoga classes, sound baths, meditation classes and acupuncture/reflexology pop-ups.

The team is comprised of eight trauma-informed instructors, says Anderson.

Eventually, they'll also offer mat pilates classes.

The vibe: All yoga classes are based on the elements —fire, air, earth and water. "Because your body asks for different things at different moments," Anderson said.

Fire classes, for example, are heated (up to 85 degrees). Air classes focus on breathwork. Earth classes are deep stretches and water classes are intentionally slower flows.

If you go: Memberships are $80 a month with class packages available. Drop-in rates start at $15.