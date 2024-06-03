What they're saying: "It's been a builder of resilience," Anderson tells Axios. "We went through the fire early on."
What to expect: Yoga classes, sound baths, meditation classes and acupuncture/reflexology pop-ups.
The team is comprised of eight trauma-informed instructors, says Anderson.
Eventually, they'll also offer mat pilates classes.
The vibe: All yoga classes are based on the elements —fire, air, earth and water. "Because your body asks for different things at different moments," Anderson said.
Fire classes, for example, are heated (up to 85 degrees). Air classes focus on breathwork. Earth classes are deep stretchesand water classes are intentionally slower flows.
If you go: Memberships are $80 a month with class packages available. Drop-in rates start at $15.
The studio also offers a "pay-it-forward" membership called PRANA for $108 per month. It covers full access to yoga and meditation classes and helps cover membership for community members needing support.