Black-owned yoga studio with heated classes and sound baths opens in Plaza Midwood

The studio's new space will hold classes for up to 25 students. Photo: Courtesy of Bethany Anderson

Pranayama House Healing Center, the Black-owned yoga studio with a focus on representation, recently relocated to Plaza Midwood.

Why it matters: Yogis of color have long been underrepresented in Charlotte, and owner Bethany Anderson wants to change that.

Flashback: Pranayama House opened in South End in November 2022 but closed just three months later because the person she was subleasing from canceled the lease.

  • Since then, Anderson has been teaching yoga and hosting south baths inside Tocarre Day Spa in Myers Park.

Driving the news: In May, Anderson opened her new studio, Pranayama House Healing Center, at 1511 Central Ave.

What they're saying: "It's been a builder of resilience," Anderson tells Axios. "We went through the fire early on."

Bethany Anderson, owner of Pranayama House. Photo: Courtesy of Nate Williams

What to expect: Yoga classes, sound baths, meditation classes and acupuncture/reflexology pop-ups.

  • The team is comprised of eight trauma-informed instructors, says Anderson.
  • Eventually, they'll also offer mat pilates classes.

The vibe: All yoga classes are based on the elements —fire, air, earth and water. "Because your body asks for different things at different moments," Anderson said.

  • Fire classes, for example, are heated (up to 85 degrees). Air classes focus on breathwork. Earth classes are deep stretches and water classes are intentionally slower flows.

If you go: Memberships are $80 a month with class packages available. Drop-in rates start at $15.

  • The studio also offers a "pay-it-forward" membership called PRANA for $108 per month. It covers full access to yoga and meditation classes and helps cover membership for community members needing support.
  • Check out the full schedule here.
