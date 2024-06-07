Not-so-hot summer tickets sales

Share on email (opens in new window)

Concert prices are down this summer from last year's heights, according to new data from SeatGeek. Why it matters: Pop's biggest names aren't on the circuit this time around. Experts say that last year's prices were likely due to historic demand for Taylor Swift and Beyoncé.

Even without the reigning queens of pop, Boston has a full summer of music scheduled, including:

Pixies and Modest Mouse — Xfinity Center — June 16

Lana Del Rey — Fenway Park — June 20

Janet Jackson — TD Garden — June 28

Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss — Xfinity Center — July 2

Foo Fighters — Fenway Park — July 21

Blink 182 — Fenway Park — July 23

Metallica — Gillette Stadium — Aug. 2 and 4

Green Day — Fenway Park — Aug. 7

Pink — Gillette Stadium — Aug. 21

Usher — TD Garden — Aug. 27

Pearl Jam — Fenway Park — Sept. 15 and 17

By the numbers: SeatGeek reports that the average resale ticket price to attend a summer concert is $224, down from $269 around this time last year.

That comes alongside an 11% increase in the number of U.S. concerts this summer when compared to last year.

This summer's big draw is Olivia Rodrigo, who kicks off the next U.S. leg of her "Guts" world tour in July.

But the three-time Grammy winner won't be coming to New England.

Rodrigo's closest tour stop is in Philadelphia on July 19.

The top 10 artists performing this summer, via SeatGeek:

Olivia Rodrigo Morgan Wallen Zach Bryan Rolling Stones (who just came through Foxborough this month) Noah Kahan (July 18 and 19 at Fenway) George Strait Luke Combs Hozier Chris Stapleton Justin Timberlake (June 29 and 30 at TD Garden)

State of play: The list is determined by overall sales on the ticket vendor's platform, as opposed to the average resale ticket price.