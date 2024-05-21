Summer concert preview: Rolling Stones, 40-plus Blossom shows on tap

Memorial Day is just days away, which means the start of the summer concert season is approaching.

Why it matters: This year's slate of shows includes three stadium gigs and the biggest summer at Blossom Music Center in nearly 40 years.

Stadium status: The biggest concert of the summer will be on June 15 when the Rolling Stones perform at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Billy Joel and Rod Stewart will perform at the stadium on Sept. 13, while Def Leppard and Journey visit Progressive Field on July 30.

By the numbers: Blossom will host 41 concerts, its most since the 1980s, beginning Tuesday, May 28 with singer-songwriter Noah Kahan.

Between the lines: Jacobs Pavilion's lineup is equally as diverse with artists like Chappell Roan (May 28), John Fogerty (Aug. 3), Lamb of God (Aug. 9), The Avett Brothers (Aug. 23) and Mitski (Sept. 3).

The other side: Northeast Ohio will miss out on major tours by Foo Fighters (playing Cincinnati on July 25), Green Day (performing in Pittsburgh and Detroit in early September), and Future with Metro Boomin (stopping in Columbus on Aug. 10).

The summer may also be void of Wonderstruck. The festival, which took place in Kirtland last July, "may take place later than usual," according to organizers.

Troy's thought bubble: You'll see me at Hootie & the Blowfish (at Blossom on Aug.15), the annual Inkcarceration Festival (July 19-21 in Mansfield), and a few others.

The bottom line: It's hard to complain about this year's lineup with the Stones and a historic number of shows at Blossom.