When the sun is blazing and the summer gets hot, your backyard could be a very cool spot if you throw a hell of a cookout. Why it matters: Everyone loves a cookout, and according to an analysis of historical weather data, the ideal day to plan your backyard barbeque around Boston is Friday, July 26.

Culinary website Pantry and Larder crunched the numbers to find the date most likely to have a maximum "feels-like" temperature of 88°F, minimal chance of rain or clouds and a late sunset.

Data: Pantry and Larder; Note: Ideal conditions defined as a late sunset, maximum "feels-like" temperature of 88°F, minimal chance of rain, 25% cloud cover and a slight breeze; Map: Axios Visuals

Zoom in: The July 27-28 weekend is after the hustle and bustle of Independence Day and not quite into the dog days of August.

It's probably going to be hot, but that's what the cool beverages are for.

Plus, the Red Sox host a three-game homestand against the Yankees that weekend.

It's not news that cookouts are popular, but fancy "food and drink stations" for entertaining outside have become a hot backyard upgrade, custom architects nationwide say.

The big picture: Nearly a third of custom homes designed in the past year include an outdoor kitchen, according to a new survey by Residential Design magazine and John Burns Research and Consulting.

Beverage fridges, grills and fire pits are some of the most common al fresco features.

Data: Taskrabbit; Chart: Axios Visuals

Yes, but: You don't need to devote tons of your own time and money to spruce up the backyard.