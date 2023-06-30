July 4 to see record spending on food for cookouts

Data: National Retail Federation; Chart: Axios Visuals

Americans plan to spend an average of $93.34 per person on food items for Fourth of July cookouts, barbecues and picnics this year, according to an annual survey from the National Retail Federation.

By the numbers: That's up from last year's high of $84.12, as a larger number of people are now planning to host or attend celebrations this year, the trade group says.

The roughly 10% increase is almost double food price inflation, which, according to the PCE price index out on Friday, was 5.8% as of May, suggesting higher intent to spend.

Zoom in: The top food categories consumers plan to buy are hamburgers (83%), hot dogs/pork or beef brats (76%), chicken (52%), and vegetables (45%).

