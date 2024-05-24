45 mins ago - Things to Do

Things to do in Boston this long weekend: 5/22-5/27

Friday 5/24

🎶 Boston Calling 2024 kicks off Friday with performances from Renee Rapp, the Killers and Megan Thee Stallion this weekend. (Here's what to expect.)

👟 If you like cheesecake and need friends, hop into the "Make Friends After College" group's walk from Harvard Square all the way to the Cheesecake Factory in Cambridge, 6pm-11pm.

🎤 Boston-based comic Nora Panahi hosts the 2024 AAPI Comedy Festival at Rozzie Square Theater, 7:30pm.

  • There are also shows at 9pm Friday and 8pm Saturday.
  • Price: $20

Saturday 5/25

🎉 The Charles River Speedway hosts the "Let's Spritz" patio party, 2pm-5pm.

  • Includes live music, three patio spritz bars and a sangria spritz from Super Bien.

🥨 Try an assortment of knishes and snacks at Michael's Deli in Brookline, a spot the late Anthony Bourdain had visited, 3pm.

  • Price: $12.

Sunday 5/26

🪷 Learn how to make a succulent planter out of a wine bottle at Studio by Garden Streets in Cambridge, 4:30pm-5:30pm.

  • Price: $65

📖 Daniel Handler (AKA Lemony Snicket) discusses his new book, "And Then? And Then? What Else?" with author Isaac Fitzgerald at the Harvard Book Store in Cambridge, 6:30pm.

Monday 5/27

🎞️ Celebrate the 50th anniversary of John Waters' seminal piece of trashploitation, "Female Trouble," at the Brattle.

🇺🇸 Stop by the Garden of Flags on Boston Common, which commemorates Massachusetts service members who have died defending the U.S. since the Revolutionary War.

  • Some 37,000 flags will stay up through sundown on Monday.
