Things to do in Boston this long weekend: 5/22-5/27

Friday 5/24
🎶 Boston Calling 2024 kicks off Friday with performances from Renee Rapp, the Killers and Megan Thee Stallion this weekend. (Here's what to expect.)
👟 If you like cheesecake and need friends, hop into the "Make Friends After College" group's walk from Harvard Square all the way to the Cheesecake Factory in Cambridge, 6pm-11pm.
🎤 Boston-based comic Nora Panahi hosts the 2024 AAPI Comedy Festival at Rozzie Square Theater, 7:30pm.
- There are also shows at 9pm Friday and 8pm Saturday.
- Price: $20
Saturday 5/25
🎉 The Charles River Speedway hosts the "Let's Spritz" patio party, 2pm-5pm.
- Includes live music, three patio spritz bars and a sangria spritz from Super Bien.
🥨 Try an assortment of knishes and snacks at Michael's Deli in Brookline, a spot the late Anthony Bourdain had visited, 3pm.
Sunday 5/26
🪷 Learn how to make a succulent planter out of a wine bottle at Studio by Garden Streets in Cambridge, 4:30pm-5:30pm.
📖 Daniel Handler (AKA Lemony Snicket) discusses his new book, "And Then? And Then? What Else?" with author Isaac Fitzgerald at the Harvard Book Store in Cambridge, 6:30pm.
Monday 5/27
🎞️ Celebrate the 50th anniversary of John Waters' seminal piece of trashploitation, "Female Trouble," at the Brattle.
🇺🇸 Stop by the Garden of Flags on Boston Common, which commemorates Massachusetts service members who have died defending the U.S. since the Revolutionary War.
- Some 37,000 flags will stay up through sundown on Monday.