Summer kicks off with the biggest Boston Calling yet

Last year's packed crowd at Boston Calling. Photo: Taylor Hill via Getty Images

The region's biggest music festival begins Friday with a stacked lineup and some eye-popping perks for concertgoers willing to fork over a small fortune. Why it matters: Boston Calling returns to the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston over Memorial Day weekend. Stars like Tyler Childers, Ed Sheeran, Hozier, The Killers and Megan Thee Stallion are headlining for an expected crowd of around 40,000.

New this year is the platinum ticket tier for those with cash to burn.

The 1%ers with platinum access won't be in the sweaty crowd or in line for the port-a-potty. There's a lounge and air-conditioned bathrooms for them.

The price: $2,899 for the three-day package.

The platinum tier's open bar will have gourmet snacks from some of Boston's best chefs and of course a front-of-stage view for the main stage.

Uni, Toro and Little Donkey's Ken Oringer serve up signature dishes Friday.

Puritan & Co.'s Will Gilson grills on Saturday and superstar chef Joanne Chang from Myers + Chang and Flour closes the fest on Sunday.

For music fans without a trust fund to dip into, one-day general admission tickets cost $196.

Friday's headliners include Sheeran and Leon Bridges, along with Renee Rapp, Young the Giant and Luke Hammings.

On Saturday, Tyler Childers is the final act, with Trey Anastasio, Khruangbin and Frank Turner leading up.

The Killers and Hozier headline Sunday, with Megan Thee Stallion, the Revivalists and Lovejoy preceding.

Plenty of local acts will also hit the stage at Harvard along with the global superstars.

Dorchester's kei, indie poppers Divine Sweater, rootsy rock trio the Wolff Sisters and rapper Justin Clancy play Friday.

Lowell singer Senseless Optimism, Boston singer ToriTori, R&B band Bad Rabbits and indie dream rockers Paper Lady all play Saturday.

Brockton's Stefan Thev and Lowell's Tysk Tysk Task are on Sunday.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect that Boston Calling starts on Friday, May 24 (not the following Friday).