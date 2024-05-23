Tap-to-pay finally coming to the MBTA
The MBTA is finally going to roll out its contactless payment system.
Why it matters: The new system will allow riders to simply tap their credit cards or smartphones against new T gates and on-vehicle sensors to pay.
- It will bring Boston up to speed with most merchants and other transit systems that have embraced the tech.
It won't just be subway entry gates that accept tap payment.
- Riders can pay at censors by every door on MBTA buses instead of the machine by the driver.
- The T hopes to have the same contactless system onboard commuter rail trains and ferries by the spring of 2026.
Zoom in: T managers presented an update on the project to the agency's board yesterday, saying the first phase will launch this summer.
- Subway stations, Green Line trolleys and all buses will be equipped by the end of the summer, according to General Manager Phillip Eng.
- New Charlie Cards and vending machines compatible with the new system will allow riders to keep using the customary plastic tap pass or pre-loaded card.
The big picture: The project has been plagued by six years of delays and cost overruns.
- The budget bloated from $700 million to nearly $1 billion.
- New York's subway has already seen 1 billion tap payments on its OMNY system since it launched in 2019.
New York paid the same contractor $772 for similar tech in a much larger transit system.
