Tap-to-pay finally coming to the MBTA

The test phase will be over soon. Photo: Mike Deehan/Axios.

The MBTA is finally going to roll out its contactless payment system. Why it matters: The new system will allow riders to simply tap their credit cards or smartphones against new T gates and on-vehicle sensors to pay.

It will bring Boston up to speed with most merchants and other transit systems that have embraced the tech.

It won't just be subway entry gates that accept tap payment.

Riders can pay at censors by every door on MBTA buses instead of the machine by the driver.

The T hopes to have the same contactless system onboard commuter rail trains and ferries by the spring of 2026.

Zoom in: T managers presented an update on the project to the agency's board yesterday, saying the first phase will launch this summer.

Subway stations, Green Line trolleys and all buses will be equipped by the end of the summer, according to General Manager Phillip Eng.

New Charlie Cards and vending machines compatible with the new system will allow riders to keep using the customary plastic tap pass or pre-loaded card.

The big picture: The project has been plagued by six years of delays and cost overruns.

The budget bloated from $700 million to nearly $1 billion.

New York's subway has already seen 1 billion tap payments on its OMNY system since it launched in 2019.

New York paid the same contractor $772 for similar tech in a much larger transit system.