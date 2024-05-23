A new place downtown to get your Charlie Card

The classic MBTA font and logo will welcome riders to the new storefront. Photo: Mike Deehan/Axios.

MBTA riders soon won't have to wander the tunnels beneath Downtown Crossing to get a new Charlie Card. A new MBTA "Charlie Store" will open on Washington Street near the Old South Meeting House (across from that huge Walgreens) later this summer. Why it matters: Commuting on the T is hard enough without dedicated customer service reps in an easy to find storefront.

The MBTA closed down the previous Charlie store in the Downtown Crossing concourse last year because of HVAC and infrastructure problems and opened a temporary window inside the state transportation building at 10 Park Plaza.

The store will be where riders can buy passes for buses, the subway or Commuter Rail (except Zones 9 and 10,) request qualified discount Charlie Cards, replace a damaged or expired card and link reduced fare cards to contactless payment methods.

The T is filling two storefronts at 294 Washington St. that have been vacant since DAVIDsTEA and the boutique Lou Lou closed in 2020.

What's next: After nearly a decade of planning, the T expects to transition from the plastic Charlie Card to a modern contactless tap system for bus and train fares next year.