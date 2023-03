DIY yourself a cell phone MBTA pass

๐Ÿ‘‹ Deehan here.

You don't have to wait the better part of a decade for the MBTA's official system to tap your mobile phone to get onto the T if you're willing to be a little inventive and maybe break some rules and regulations.

Just melt your CharlieCard with acid and then you can put the electronic bits wherever you want.

OK, donโ€™t actually use acid. Use acetone, aka, nail polish remover. Put the card in a hard plastic or glass container in a well-ventilated area away from flames.

This is your CharlieCard on acetone. Photo: Mike Deehan/Axios

Then carefully fish out the RFID chip and insulated copper antenna.

You can shape the antenna into a smaller ring and it should work just fine as long as you don't break it.

This is all a CharlieCard really is. Really makes you think, man. Photo: Mike Deehan/Axios

Why would you do this? Great question. It'll let you customize where the RFID for your CharlieCard lives.

I just used some electric tape to put the coil on the flappy part of the wallet I attach to my phone. Now all I need to do is flap that thing at the station fare gates and I'm riding the T, CharlieCard-free.

The intrigue: More imaginative DIYers have managed to glue the antenna into their iPhone or have made custom tappable keychains.

The bump crated by the coil is about 1/3 of the width of the card and won't take up a slot in your wallet. Photo: Mike Deehan/Axios

Keep in mind, you still need to add funds or a pass to the ex-card to activate the fare gate, of course.

Oh, and you might piss off the T:

The MBTA told me dissolving a CharlieCard in acetone to remove the RFID antenna "would be considered misuse."