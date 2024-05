Boston Calling is going to dominate the live music scene in Boston this week, but there are quite a few acts in the clubs that won't appear on stage at Harvard.

Tuesday

Folk and soul singer Amos Lee</a> plays at MGM Music Hall.

Wednesday

Metal band Bodysnatcher</a> is at the Paradise.

Young pop star Alexander Stewart</a> comes to Crystal Ballroom.

Thursday

Black Metal legend Abbath</a> comes to the Sinclair.

Indie band Kid Kapichi</a> will be at Brighton Music Hall.

Friday

Australian post-hardcore group The Amity Affliction</a> comes to the House of Blues.

Japanese alt metal group SiM</a> will be at the Paradise.

Brooklyn hip-hop veteran Talib Kweli performs at the Sinclair.

Rufus Wainwright plays two shows β€” at 6:30pm and 9:30pm β€” at City Winery.

Saturday

Crime In Stereo plays at Brighton Music Hall.

Heartland singer-songwriter John Hiatt</a> will be at City Winery.

Sunday

The latest Korean boyband to blow up globally, P1Harmony</a>, plays at the Wang Theater.

Little Big will be at the Sinclair.

Share this story.