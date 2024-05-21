Boston Calling is going to dominate the live music scene in Boston this week, but there are quite a few acts in the clubs that won't appear on stage at Harvard.

Rapper Talib Kweli is at the Sinclair.

Singer-songwriter icon Rufus Wainwright plays two shows in one night on Friday.

South Korean boyband P1Harmony makes an appearance stateside.

Tuesday

Folk and soul singer Amos Lee plays at MGM Music Hall.

Wednesday

Metal band Bodysnatcher is at the Paradise.

Young pop star Alexander Stewart comes to Crystal Ballroom.

Thursday

Black Metal legend Abbath comes to the Sinclair.

Indie band Kid Kapichi will be at Brighton Music Hall.

Friday

Sleep Token is prog metal and somehow also kind of an indie pop band. They're hard to classify and they're at MGM Music Hall.

Australian post-hardcore group The Amity Affliction comes to the House of Blues.

Japanese alt metal group SiM will be at the Paradise.

Talib Kweli performs at the Sinclair.

Rufus Wainwright plays two shows — at 6:30pm and 9:30pm — at City Winery.

Saturday

Crime In Stereo plays at Brighton Music Hall.

Heartland singer-songwriter John Hiatt will be at City Winery.

Sunday

The latest Kroean boyband to blow up globally, P1Harmony, plays at the Wang Theater.

Little Big will be at the Sinclair.