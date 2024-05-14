🎶 Hear, here! Boston-area concerts this week

You want to see some stars this week? Diana Ross and Neil Young are in town and aren't letting age stop them.

Tonight

Rainbow Kitten Surprise play night two of a three-night stand at Roadrunner.

No wave icons Swans are at the Paradise.

Wednesday

Rainbow Kitten Surprise cap off their three-night stay in Boston at Roadrunner.

Thursday

There are legends, then there are icons, then there's Diana Ross. She's still going strong at age 80 at the Wang Theater.

Alternative metal doesn't have too many must-see tours these days, but Helmet and The Cro-Mags are not to be missed at the Middle East.

Friday

Speaking of legends, Neil Young & Crazy Horse kick off the outdoor concert season at the Xfinity Center.

Gospel sing-songwriter Tye Tribbett is at the Orpheum Theater.

Saturday

'90s jam band The String Cheese Incident will be at MGM Music Hall.

Two survivors of the late-'90s nu-metal scene, Orgy & Cold, are teaming up to play at Brighton Music Hall.

