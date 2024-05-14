Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

You want to see some stars this week? Diana Ross and Neil Young are in town and aren't letting age stop them. There's a glut of '90s hard rock around too, with Helmet, the Cro-Mags, Orgy and Cold in town.

Tonight

Rainbow Kitten Surprise play night two of a three-night stand at Roadrunner.

No wave icons Swans are at the Paradise.

Wednesday

Rainbow Kitten Surprise cap off their three-night stay in Boston at Roadrunner.

Thursday

There are legends, then there are icons, then there's Diana Ross. She's still going strong at age 80 at the Wang Theater.

Alternative metal doesn't have too many must-see tours these days, but Helmet and The Cro-Mags are not to be missed at the Middle East.

Lords Of Acid play at Brighton Music Hall.

Friday

Speaking of legends, Neil Young & Crazy Horse kick off the outdoor concert season at the Xfinity Center.

Gospel sing-songwriter Tye Tribbett is at the Orpheum Theater.

Austin indie-pop group Wild Child comes to the Paradise.

Saturday

'90s jam band The String Cheese Incident will be at MGM Music Hall.

English singer-songwriter James Arthur plays at Roadrunner.

Two survivors oft he late-'90s nu-metal scene, Orgy & Cold, are teaming up to play at Brighton Music Hall.