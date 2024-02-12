Greater Boston will get up to 8 inches of snow, missing worst of storm

Greater Boston will miss the worst of the impending storm, but could still get up to 8 inches of snow Tuesday.

Why it matters: The storm will also bring high winds and fast-accumulating snow Tuesday morning, especially across southern Massachusetts.

The latest: South central and eastern Massachusetts should expect heavy snow with winds as high as 35 miles per hour, but the worst of the storm will most likely hit the New York metro area, per the latest forecasts.

Unless the weather system moves farther south, a winter storm warning remains in effect between 1am Tuesday and 1am Wednesday, per the National Weather Service.

High winds could bring down tree limbs and wires, causing power outages

State of play: State officials warned people to stay off the road Tuesday if they can, as the snow will create dangerous driving conditions with low visibility.

Gov. Maura Healey ordered state employees to work from home Tuesday.

The MBTA will be operating on a regular weekday schedule, except for the Mattapan trolley. It's running on shuttle service, Healey said.

Zoom in: Schools in Boston, Quincy and other communities have canceled school Tuesday.

Boston has declared a snow emergency and a parking ban, which takes effect at 10pm Monday.

Residents parked on major roads and arteries in Boston will have to move their cars. The city shared a list of discounted garages they can use.

Be smart: Don't head into work if you don't have to, and charge your devices before the storm starts in case the power goes out.

Our thought bubble: The late shift in the expected area of heaviest snowfall — from eastern and central Massachusetts down to the South Coast — was unexpected and relatively rare so close to the start of an event, writes Axios' Andrew Freedman.