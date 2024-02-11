Snow storm could dump a foot of snow on Greater Boston
Days after hitting near-record temperatures, Greater Boston is bracing for a foot of snow.
Why it matters: The snowfall and winds stand to make the morning commute dangerous and cause power outages, per the National Weather Service.
Driving the news: The storm will roll through late Monday and Tuesday, dumping anywhere from 6 inches to more than a foot of snow in Boston and north of the city, NWS says.
- Forecasters predict as much as 1-2 inches of snow an hour could fall Tuesday morning.
- It's unclear how much snow southern Massachusetts and the Cape and Islands will get.
State of play: A winter storm warning takes effect at 1am Tuesday and is expected to last until 1am Wednesday.
- NWS also issued a coastal flood watch along eastern Massachusetts, including the Cape and Islands.
Of note: Two days ago, temperatures soared into the high 50s, nearing record highs that were reached last year.
What's next: Wednesday and Thursday will be clear with temperatures in the 30s, but there's a slight chance of snow Thursday night.
Steph's thought bubble: I hope everyone made the most of the unseasonably warm Saturday.
