The Celtics bolstered their bench this week ahead of the NBA's trade deadline, adding a defensive stalwart as they gear up for a playoff run with championship ambitions.

State of play: At 39-12, the Celts boast the NBA's best record and are riding high with a five-game lead in the Eastern Conference standings.

Their young superstars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, are living up to their billing this season.

🦄 The team's big offseason acquisition, Kristaps "The Unicorn" Porzingis, has also been a hit: He's averaging 20 points and 7 rebounds a game and scored 31 Wednesday to beat the Hawks.

The big picture: While regular season success is nice, the Celtics want a title. Anything less than a deep postseason run would be a disappointment.

For the uninitiated: Boston has netted 17 championships, most recently in 2008.

The Celtics made it to the NBA Finals in 2022 but lost to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

⚡ Threat level: Boston's top two centers, Porzingis and Al Horford, have missed a combined 23 games, and Porzingis has been injury prone in the past.

The team has been much worse with third-stringer Luke Kornet on the court.

Enter Xavier Tillman. The 25-year-old big man, acquired from the Memphis Grizzlies this week, is an elite defender who'll add depth to the lineup.

Meanwhile, minutes before yesterday's trade deadline, the Celts nabbed Jaden Springer from the 76ers. The 21-year-old guard is unlikely to play much but is also a skilled defender.

What they're saying: "What do you get the team that has everything?" mused ESPN's Kevin Pelton, who gave the Celtics an "A" for the Tillman trade.

What's next: The Celtics play the Wizards tonight (7:30pm) at home, before heading to Miami for a nationally televised game against the Heat on Sunday.

That game tips off at 2pm on ABC.

Then, catch Brown and Tatum in the All-Star Game a week from Sunday. Brown's also likely participating in the dunk contest on Feb. 17.