Celtics fans pay highest beer prices in NBA

Celtics fans spending way too much on booze and snacks last year at TD Garden. Photo: Stephen Nadler/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The basketball season just started, but the Celtics are already No. 1 in the NBA — in beer prices.

What's happening: TD Garden has the most expensive beer in the NBA, according to research by Bookies.com.

The price of one 16oz. beer is $19.87 at a Celtics game.

The next most expensive is $19.01 at a Warriors game.

Beer's cheapest in Cleveland, where the Cavaliers only charge $5.78.

Why it matters: More than just beer prices are going up and attending an NBA game could cost you a lot more this year, Axios' Analis Bailey writes.

A family of four will spend, on average, $536.69 at a Celtics game for four of the cheapest available tickets, a parking spot, two beers, two sodas and four hot dogs.

That cost was $472.00 last season. But that was before Jaylen Brown's record-breaking new contract.

Data: Bookies.com; Table: Axios Visuals

By the numbers: The average cost across the league for the same family package is $304.64.

Since last season, the total cost per game rose $16.26 per game, a 5.3% increase.

Zoom out: New York Knicks games are the priciest to see this winter at $745.18, while the Charlotte Hornets will cost you the least, $158.72, according to Bookies.com.

What they did: Bookies.com calculated the cost of attending an NBA game in each area using the cheapest available ticket for home games in December and January on Ticketmaster.