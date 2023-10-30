Celtics fans pay highest beer prices in NBA
The basketball season just started, but the Celtics are already No. 1 in the NBA — in beer prices.
What's happening: TD Garden has the most expensive beer in the NBA, according to research by Bookies.com.
- The price of one 16oz. beer is $19.87 at a Celtics game.
- The next most expensive is $19.01 at a Warriors game.
- Beer's cheapest in Cleveland, where the Cavaliers only charge $5.78.
Why it matters: More than just beer prices are going up and attending an NBA game could cost you a lot more this year, Axios' Analis Bailey writes.
- A family of four will spend, on average, $536.69 at a Celtics game for four of the cheapest available tickets, a parking spot, two beers, two sodas and four hot dogs.
- That cost was $472.00 last season. But that was before Jaylen Brown's record-breaking new contract.
By the numbers: The average cost across the league for the same family package is $304.64.
- Since last season, the total cost per game rose $16.26 per game, a 5.3% increase.
Zoom out: New York Knicks games are the priciest to see this winter at $745.18, while the Charlotte Hornets will cost you the least, $158.72, according to Bookies.com.
What they did: Bookies.com calculated the cost of attending an NBA game in each area using the cheapest available ticket for home games in December and January on Ticketmaster.
