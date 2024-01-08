Most Massachusetts food waste comes from homes
Massachusetts let 1.6 million tons of food go to waste in 2022 — most of it from residential households, per data from the nonprofit ReFED.
Why it matters: Food waste makes up 24% of municipal landfill input and contributes to 6.1% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, writes Axios' Simran Parwani.
- It also burns holes in our wallets. On average, a person wastes $759 on uneaten food each year.
Driving the news: Massachusetts saw a nearly 5% increase in food uneaten or unsold between 2016 and 2022, per ReFED.
Zoom in: Some Boston-area restaurants, grocery stores and universities have donated extra food to nonprofits that create meals for locals in need, like Food For Free in Somerville and New York-based Rescuing Leftover Cuisine.
Yes, but: These efforts don't capture the largest source of food waste: the household.
The big picture: Across the country, people and businesses left 88.7 million tons of food uneaten or unsold.
- Residential waste made up 42.8 million tons, or 48%, of that total.
What you can do: Store food properly.
- Freeze food to extend its freshness.
- Dedicate a day each week for eating leftovers.
- Understand the meaning behind "best by" date labels.
- Plan your meals before buying groceries.
