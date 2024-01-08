Share on email (opens in new window)

Credit: Data: ReFED; Note: Manufacturing and food service surplus estimated at the state level from national data; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

Massachusetts let 1.6 million tons of food go to waste in 2022 — most of it from residential households, per data from the nonprofit ReFED.

Why it matters: Food waste makes up 24% of municipal landfill input and contributes to 6.1% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions, writes Axios' Simran Parwani.

It also burns holes in our wallets. On average, a person wastes $759 on uneaten food each year.

Driving the news: Massachusetts saw a nearly 5% increase in food uneaten or unsold between 2016 and 2022, per ReFED.

Zoom in: Some Boston-area restaurants, grocery stores and universities have donated extra food to nonprofits that create meals for locals in need, like Food For Free in Somerville and New York-based Rescuing Leftover Cuisine.

Yes, but: These efforts don't capture the largest source of food waste: the household.

The big picture: Across the country, people and businesses left 88.7 million tons of food uneaten or unsold.

Residential waste made up 42.8 million tons, or 48%, of that total.

What you can do: Store food properly.