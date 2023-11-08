Boston City Council results: Santana, FitzGerald and Weber poised to join incumbents

Share on email (opens in new window)

Boston voters returned every active incumbent city councilor to City Hall last night and elected progressive newcomers to fill open seats in Boston's off-year election, according to unofficial results and declarations from the candidates.

Driving the news: At-large councilors Erin Murphy, Ruthzee Louijeune and Julia Mejia maintained comfortable leads in the race to retain their citywide seats with 100% of precincts reporting.

Former aide to Mayor Michele Wu Henry Santana finished with a significant lead over Bridget Nee-Walsh and Shawn Nelson to fill the fourth at-large slot.

Louijeune finished with the most votes, with 20.2% to Murphy's 19.9%, per the initial results.

Of note: At least 15% of registered Boston voters turned out yesterday, per the city elections department.

Catch up fast: The council will look different next year with longtime councilors Michael Flaherty and Frank Baker not returning.

Councilors Ricardo Arroyo and Kendra Lara are also out after losing their preliminary elections.

In Dorchester, John FitzGerald finished ahead of Joel Richards in the District 3 race with 59%, compared to Richards' 41%.

In District 5, Enrique Pepén, another former Wu aide, led Jose Ruiz with over 52% to represent Hyde Park, Roslindale and part of Mattapan.

In Jamaica Plain and West Roxbury's District 6, labor attorney Benjamin Weber declared victory last night after gaining a double-digit lead over William King, an IT director.