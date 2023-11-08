2 hours ago - News

Boston City Council results: Santana, FitzGerald and Weber poised to join incumbents

headshot
headshot
Boston City Council Ruthzee Louijene, who is seeking reelection, sits on a desk and poses for a photo looking off into the distance

Boston City Councilor Ruthzee Louijeune. Photo: Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Boston voters returned every active incumbent city councilor to City Hall last night and elected progressive newcomers to fill open seats in Boston's off-year election, according to unofficial results and declarations from the candidates.

Driving the news: At-large councilors Erin Murphy, Ruthzee Louijeune and Julia Mejia maintained comfortable leads in the race to retain their citywide seats with 100% of precincts reporting.

  • Former aide to Mayor Michele Wu Henry Santana finished with a significant lead over Bridget Nee-Walsh and Shawn Nelson to fill the fourth at-large slot.
  • Louijeune finished with the most votes, with 20.2% to Murphy's 19.9%, per the initial results.

Of note: At least 15% of registered Boston voters turned out yesterday, per the city elections department.

Catch up fast: The council will look different next year with longtime councilors Michael Flaherty and Frank Baker not returning.

In Dorchester, John FitzGerald finished ahead of Joel Richards in the District 3 race with 59%, compared to Richards' 41%.

In District 5, Enrique Pepén, another former Wu aide, led Jose Ruiz with over 52% to represent Hyde Park, Roslindale and part of Mattapan.

In Jamaica Plain and West Roxbury's District 6, labor attorney Benjamin Weber declared victory last night after gaining a double-digit lead over William King, an IT director.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Boston stories

No stories could be found

Bostonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more