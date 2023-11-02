Boston votes on new faces for City Council

Tuesday is election day in Boston and at least four new members will be selected to join the 13-person City Council.

Why it matters: After a tumultuous few years of infighting and turmoil in the council chamber, returning incumbents and fresh faces are pledging more harmony next year.

The new council will contend with Mayor Michelle Wu's agenda as she approaches reelection in 2025.

What's happening: Early voting has already begun for the citywide election and ends tomorrow at 5pm.

Physical polls open at 7am Tuesday and voting wraps up at 8pm.

Find out where to vote here.

Zoom in: The top of the ballot in Boston is the race for the four at-large City Council seats. Incumbents Ruthzee Louijeune, Julia Mejia and Erin Murphy are running to return to City Hall, but veteran Councilor Michael Flaherty opted not to run again, leaving one seat open. The five new candidates are:

The intrigue: Aside from electing at least one new citywide councilor, voters will get the chance to reward or punish the three sitting at-large members.