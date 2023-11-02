30 mins ago - News

Boston votes on new faces for City Council

Illustration of Boston City Hall with lines radiating from it.

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Tuesday is election day in Boston and at least four new members will be selected to join the 13-person City Council.

Why it matters: After a tumultuous few years of infighting and turmoil in the council chamber, returning incumbents and fresh faces are pledging more harmony next year.

  • The new council will contend with Mayor Michelle Wu's agenda as she approaches reelection in 2025.

What's happening: Early voting has already begun for the citywide election and ends tomorrow at 5pm.

  • Physical polls open at 7am Tuesday and voting wraps up at 8pm.
  • Find out where to vote here.

Zoom in: The top of the ballot in Boston is the race for the four at-large City Council seats. Incumbents Ruthzee Louijeune, Julia Mejia and Erin Murphy are running to return to City Hall, but veteran Councilor Michael Flaherty opted not to run again, leaving one seat open. The five new candidates are:

The intrigue: Aside from electing at least one new citywide councilor, voters will get the chance to reward or punish the three sitting at-large members.

  • Flaherty finished with the most votes in 2021, so the title of the city's top vote-getter is up for grabs this year. Mejia finished second citywide two years ago.
  • A top placement this year could help build support for — or at least fuel speculation about — a member of the council challenging Wu for mayor in two years.
avatar

