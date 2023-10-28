Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck speaks to the press in Lewiston, Maine. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

Law enforcement officials found the body of Robert Card, the man suspected of perpetrating dual mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, police confirmed Friday night.

Driving the news: Officials found Card dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at around 7:45pm in Lisbon Falls, Maine Department of Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck said during a press conference in Lewiston. The discovery ended a two-day manhunt.

Authorities rescinded the shelter-in-place order earlier in the evening, WMUR reported.

The big picture: Eighteen people were killed and 13 injured in the shooting, the deadliest mass shooting of 2023 so far.

Catch up fast: Several towns in Maine were locked down for nearly two days as authorities searched for Card.

Maine State Police said Thursday that an arrest warrant for eight counts of murder had been issued for the suspect, with the counts expected to increase as more victims were identified, Axios' Sareen Habeshian and Rebecca Falconer report.

What they're saying: "I'm breathing a sigh of relief tonight, knowing that Robert Card is no longer a threat to anyone," Maine Gov. Janet Mills said.

"Now is the time to heal."

Go deeper

Editor's note: This is a breaking story and may be updated.