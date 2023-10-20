Data: Census Bureau; Note: Based on household income.; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

Nearly two-thirds of the Boston metro area's youngest renters are spending at least 30% of their income on rent, according to the latest U.S. census data.

Why it matters: The data shows the financial pressure on the region's youngest workers and students at a time when Massachusetts is seeing the highest outmigration in three decades.

Yes, but: It's not just Massachusetts.

Spending 30% of your income on rent is "the new normal," according to economists at Moody's Analytics.

The big picture: One in three Gen Z-ers (34%) surveyed nationally by Freddie Mac say owning a home feels impossible in their lifetime, up from 27% in 2019.

Saving for a down payment is the biggest obstacle, they say. It's one reason the typical first-time homebuyer last year was a record-high 36-years-old, per the National Association of Realtors.

Reality check: Renters over 65 in Boston are also facing a high cost burden. 58% said they're spending more than 30% of their income on housing.