2 hours ago - Real Estate

Gen Z, boomers feel pressure of Boston's rental market

Sami Sparber
Data: Census Bureau; Note: Based on household income.; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

Nearly two-thirds of the Boston metro area's youngest renters are spending at least 30% of their income on rent, according to the latest U.S. census data.

Why it matters: The data shows the financial pressure on the region's youngest workers and students at a time when Massachusetts is seeing the highest outmigration in three decades.

Yes, but: It's not just Massachusetts.

The big picture: One in three Gen Z-ers (34%) surveyed nationally by Freddie Mac say owning a home feels impossible in their lifetime, up from 27% in 2019.

  • Saving for a down payment is the biggest obstacle, they say. It's one reason the typical first-time homebuyer last year was a record-high 36-years-old, per the National Association of Realtors.

Reality check: Renters over 65 in Boston are also facing a high cost burden. 58% said they're spending more than 30% of their income on housing.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Boston stories

No stories could be found

Bostonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more