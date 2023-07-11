Six fast-growing states in the South — Florida, Texas, Georgia, the Carolinas and Tennessee — now add more to the national GDP than the Northeast, the perennial powerhouse, writes Axios' Mike Allen.

Why it matters: The pattern is evidence of the growing influence of parts of the country far from New England and New York.

It's not just about the coasts and the bubbles anymore: Americans are spreading out, physically and economically.

Those six southern states' new muscle is part of a "$100 billion wealth migration" as the U.S. economic center of gravity tilts south, Bloomberg reports.

The switch happened during peak pandemic. There's no sign it'll reverse.

Zoom in: Massachusetts landed in the bottom five U.S. states for net inbound migration last year, meaning more people leave than move in.

Even with an annual influx of students and a burgeoning medical and tech economy, Massachusetts' high cost of living keeps people from putting down roots.

Only Louisiana, Illinois, California and New York saw more people leave.

Maine ranked fourth for net inbound migration and New Hampshire 17th.

Data: Bureau of Economic Analysis. Map: Simran Parwani/Axios Visuals

Between the lines: The people who are moving out are among the highest earners, according to a Pioneer Institute study. More than 60% of the wealth Massachusetts lost in 2021 came from those earning $200,000 or more annually.

The report's authors attribute much of the out migration among the wealthy to the state's tax policy and surtax on incomes over $1 million.

Lawmakers and Gov. Maura Healey are deliberating over a tax relief package meant in part to keep wealthy families from leaving.

Zoom out: In total, Massachusetts lost around $900 million in adjusted gross income to out-migration in 2012.

That number nearly quintupled to $4.3 billion in 2021, thanks in part to the pandemic.

By the numbers: Nationally, a flood of transplants helped steer about $100 billion in new income to the Southeast in 2020 and 2021 alone, while the Northeast bled out about $60 billion, Bloomberg writes from IRS data.

The Census Bureau said in May that nine of the nation's 15 fastest-growing cities were in the South.

Of the nine fastest-growing cities in the South, six were in Texas.

The bottom line: For years, the U.S. population has been trending south and southwest. Now money and economic activity are following, and that's a warning sign for the Bay State's future.