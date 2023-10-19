Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Gov. Maura Healey unveiled a $4 billion housing bond bill Wednesday that's meant to help alleviate the state's housing crisis.

Why it matters: The rising cost of living and influx of migrant families has only exacerbated Massachusetts' housing problems.

Driving the news: The proposal would make historic housing investments and loosen policy restrictions to help create tens of thousands of homes across the state.

One of the biggest changes it proposes is letting local officials charge transfer fees of 0.5% - 2% on property sales over $1 million to fund affordable housing development.

Local leaders currently need approval from state lawmakers to levy real-estate transfer fees.

Other major provisions of the bill would:

🏘 Let single-family homeowners build accessory dwelling units of up to 900 square feet without a permit.

🤐 Let renters get certain no-fault evictions sealed after three years and other evictions sealed after seven years.

🗳 Lower the threshold for approving local inclusionary zoning ordinances from a two-thirds majority to a simple majority of elected officials.

Yes, but: The package has to get through the House and Senate, where lawmakers have all but ignored local bills to increase real estate transfer fees for million-dollar home sales in Boston, Somerville and Concord.

Parts of Healey's plan will likely face opposition from real estate industry groups.

Transfer taxes are "an unstable source of revenue that would cause more harm than good at a time when people and businesses are leaving the state because it is just too expensive," Greg Vasil, CEO of the Greater Boston Real Estate Board, said in a statement. He said he supports "the goals" of Healey's bond bill.

State of play: Lawmakers have until next July when the legislative session winds down to take up Healey's housing bill.

Both House Speaker Ron Mariano and Senate President Karen Spilka's offices said they're reviewing it.

By the numbers: The Healey administration estimates her proposal would help create, preserve or improve 65,000 homes statewide.