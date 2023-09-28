While hospitals struggle with nursing shortages, a Massachusetts startup is preparing to train hundreds of foreign-born students to fill those roles.

Driving the news: Boston-based InSpring plans to admit its first cohort of 20-30 international students with bachelor's degrees in the U.S. and other countries this winter, co-founder and CEO Chris Hoehn-Saric tells Axios.

The group will enter an accelerated bachelor of nursing program at the MGH Institute of Health Professions, Mass General Brigham's graduate school.

Why it matters: The nationwide nursing shortage has hit Massachusetts hard. Nurse vacancy rates in the state's hospitals doubled from 6.4% in 2019 to 13.5% in 2022, according to the Health Policy Commission report published in March.

Industry leaders believe a national shortage will persist for years.

Threat level: Without enough staff, patients are receiving delayed care. Mental health patients, for example, have been waiting longer for hospital beds.

Others have had to wait more than a month to be transferred to skilled nursing facilities, per the report.

What they're saying: "We simply don't have the volume or diversity of a domestic labor force to solve for the demands that are happening over the next generation," Hoehn-Saric tells Axios.

"What we know now is that international students not only can do the work and want to do the work, they're historically underutilized."

Zoom in: Employers tend to overlook international job seekers because they're unfamiliar with the immigration process, says Hoehn-Saric, who previously worked for the international student recruiter Shorelight.

International student visas allow them to legally work for one to three years after graduation, depending on their specialty, but they typically need to be sponsored by an employer afterward.

If they don't find work and don't get sponsored in time, they have to return to their home country, making it harder to return for a job in the U.S.

The big picture: Massachusetts is one of several states where business leaders and advocates have urged the state to harness international talent to solve worker shortages.

Other companies have popped up in the U.S. to help place foreign-born workers in health care facilities, but InSpring is one of the few to help train prospective workers through university partnerships, Hoehn-Saric says.

How it works: InSpring will help place recruits in American nursing jobs and oversee their immigration paperwork. The startup also connects the cohort to lenders specializing in international students.

Once a recruit is hired full-time, InSpring charges their employer a one-time fee, separate from the nurse's salary.

What's next: The inaugural cohort will aim to take the nursing licensing exam in early 2025, though they can work as a nursing assistant or in other roles before securing their license, Hoehn-Saric says.