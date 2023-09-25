After years of fighting, Boston gets a seat on the MBTA board

The mayor chose Mary Skelton Roberts to join the board that governs the transit system. Photo: Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The City of Boston finally has a seat on the panel that controls the MBTA after a years long fight.

Why it matters: Boston, by far the largest community served by the T, has had no official vote in decisions about the region's transit system, which has faced an ongoing safety crisis and management upheaval.

Driving the news: Boston Mayor Michelle Wu chose Mary Skelton Roberts to join the board that has ultimate authority over the beleaguered transit system, her office announced Monday.

Six of the nine board members are appointed by the governor, one by the MBTA Advisory Board and now one by the mayor.

Catch up fast: Boston leaders, including Wu and former Mayor Marty Walsh, have been pushing for the power to appoint a member to the state-run board for nearly a decade.

Wu almost secured an appointment last year, but lawmakers failed to authorize the change in time.

This year's state budget finally approved the addition of Boston's seat.

Zoom in: A Jamaica Plain resident, Roberts is a senior advisor to the Climate Beacon Conference and perhaps more importantly, a regular on the Orange Line and 39 bus.