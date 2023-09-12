Data: U.S. Energy Information Administration; Chart: Axios Visuals

Last weekend's storms reminded thousands in Massachusetts of how vulnerable our aging electrical infrastructure is in severe weather.

And its vulnerability has become more apparent over the past decade.

Driving the news: The average Massachusetts electric customer experienced 8.7 hours of power outages in 2021, the most recent year of data available from the Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration.

That's up from 5.3 in 2020 and from 7.1 in 2013.

Of note: The data shows a massive spike in 2018, the same year that gas explosions in the Merrimack Valley killed one person, injured dozens and displaced thousands from their homes.

At one point, 18,000 homes were without power. Nearly half of those homes had to be inspected for problems with natural gas systems before residents could return.

Zoom out: Massachusetts' outage-hours average surpassed the U.S. average of 7.3 hours in 2021.

The national 2021 average was down from 8.2 hours in 2020, but more than double 2013's rate.

Why it matters: Electricity outages stand to become more common as extreme weather events — many driven by climate change — wreak havoc on the country's aging power infrastructure.

While some outages are short-lived annoyances, others are widespread events and even potentially deadly for those who depend on medical equipment or who must deal with extreme temperatures.

The big picture: Utility regulators have projected that nearly 50% of New England transmission line mileage will experience overloads by 2050 unless new power lines are built and other changes are made.