Data: Transit Matters; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Most MBTA subway trains are completing trips a lot slower than they were at the start of the summer.

Speed restrictions on the Red and Orange Lines are dragging out travel times, according to data analyzed by advocacy group TransitMatters.

Why it matters: The agency and its aging equipment have been under federal oversight since last summer after several severe safety problems. The data shows the understaffed MBTA is struggling to provide on-time, safe service while repairing track and rail infrastructure.

It has to run trains at lower speeds on dangerous stretches of track in need of repair.

By the numbers: Red Line round-trip average delays grew by nearly 30% to over 74 minutes between the start of June to the end of August.

Round-trip delays on the Orange Line rose from 8.5 minutes to over 18 minutes by the close of August.

Yes, but: The Blue Line improved from an average of 4 minutes to just 3.3 minutes of delays over the same time period.

What they're saying: "This is what the new normal is going to be for the next three or four years, and we've already had a year of it," MBTA Advisory Board executive director Brian Kane told Axios.

Kane said the state has deferred maintenance for over 30 years because it wasn't politically popular to invest in public transit.

"We didn't do it and now we're having to do all of it at once," he said.

Between the lines: Kane suggested the slow zones have expanded over the summer because crews have gotten better at identifying problems and repairs are being added to the list more rapidly.

What's next: MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng has said slow zones are being lifted "little by little" as crews address a backlog of repairs.