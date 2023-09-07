MBTA saw slower summer service as repairs mount
Most MBTA subway trains are completing trips a lot slower than they were at the start of the summer.
- Speed restrictions on the Red and Orange Lines are dragging out travel times, according to data analyzed by advocacy group TransitMatters.
Why it matters: The agency and its aging equipment have been under federal oversight since last summer after several severe safety problems. The data shows the understaffed MBTA is struggling to provide on-time, safe service while repairing track and rail infrastructure.
- It has to run trains at lower speeds on dangerous stretches of track in need of repair.
By the numbers: Red Line round-trip average delays grew by nearly 30% to over 74 minutes between the start of June to the end of August.
- Round-trip delays on the Orange Line rose from 8.5 minutes to over 18 minutes by the close of August.
- Yes, but: The Blue Line improved from an average of 4 minutes to just 3.3 minutes of delays over the same time period.
What they're saying: "This is what the new normal is going to be for the next three or four years, and we've already had a year of it," MBTA Advisory Board executive director Brian Kane told Axios.
- Kane said the state has deferred maintenance for over 30 years because it wasn't politically popular to invest in public transit.
- "We didn't do it and now we're having to do all of it at once," he said.
Between the lines: Kane suggested the slow zones have expanded over the summer because crews have gotten better at identifying problems and repairs are being added to the list more rapidly.
What's next: MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng has said slow zones are being lifted "little by little" as crews address a backlog of repairs.
- Eng said in June that he's developing a timeline for improving speeds that will be finished after he receives a report from a consultant on defective tracks.
