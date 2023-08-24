East End Books aims to open Seaport store in October
Provincetown's East End Books plans to open the doors to its Seaport location later this fall.
Why it matters: Adding a bookstore would bring new life to a neighborhood known for multimillion-dollar condos and corporate offices.
Catch up fast: The bookstore was supposed to open earlier this year at 300 Pier 4 Boulevard with novels, tapas, wine and events.
- But the team faced "unanticipated delays," owner Jeff Peters tells Axios.
Driving the news: Peters is raising money to complete the buildout and open by October.
- The bookstore needs to raise $20,000 from at least 20 donors to get a $40,000 grant from the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation.
In the meantime, East End Books is hosting talks in the Pier 4 building's event space.
- The bookstore will host Julia Glass, who wrote "Vigil Harbor" and Tom Perrotta, author of "The Leftovers" and "Tracy Flick Can't Win," in a talk on Sept. 14.
What they're saying: "We're very excited to get the store open and be a part of the Boston community," Peters told Axios. " This really is a bookstore for everyone."
