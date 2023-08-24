East End Books aims to open Seaport store in October

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Provincetown's East End Books plans to open the doors to its Seaport location later this fall.

Why it matters: Adding a bookstore would bring new life to a neighborhood known for multimillion-dollar condos and corporate offices.

Catch up fast: The bookstore was supposed to open earlier this year at 300 Pier 4 Boulevard with novels, tapas, wine and events.

But the team faced "unanticipated delays," owner Jeff Peters tells Axios.

Driving the news: Peters is raising money to complete the buildout and open by October.

The bookstore needs to raise $20,000 from at least 20 donors to get a $40,000 grant from the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation.

In the meantime, East End Books is hosting talks in the Pier 4 building's event space.

The bookstore will host Julia Glass, who wrote "Vigil Harbor" and Tom Perrotta, author of "The Leftovers" and "Tracy Flick Can't Win," in a talk on Sept. 14.

What they're saying: "We're very excited to get the store open and be a part of the Boston community," Peters told Axios. " This really is a bookstore for everyone."