East End Books bringing novels, wine and tapas to Seaport

East End Books, a Provincetown bookstore, is expanding into Boston, opening a shop in the Seaport District that will serve tapas and wine alongside their books.

This is the second bookstore coming to the neighborhood known better for its pricey high-rise office and condo buildings.

Driving the news: Owner Jeff Peters says the Boston location will be in a retail space next to the Woods Hill Pier 4 restaurant.

Construction will start after Labor Day, Peters says. East End Books Boston Seaport is expected to open around the holidays.

Before then, Peters is hosting a pop-up event in August featuring James Kirchick, author of "Secret City: The Hidden History of Gay Washington," and former U.S. Rep. Barney Frank, the first publicly gay congressman.

Why it matters: A bookstore opening may seem less glamorous than the addition of an Amazon office or a $13 million penthouse, but it's a sign the Seaport may have more to offer for residents who can afford to live there.

The neighborhood is now home to a Trader Joe's, as well as a handful of pharmacies, and a public park.

The bookstore will likely bring renowned Massachusetts-based writers to the Seaport District. The Provincetown bookstore has hosted artists like Kirchick, novelist Julia Glass and filmmaker John Waters.

Context: For more than two decades, Peters dreamt of owning bookstores in Provincetown and Boston to share his favorite books and host Massachusetts-based writers.

The Provincetown shop opened seven years ago, and Peters launched a second space late last year.

The Seaport space became available after Peters' friend, Wood Hills owner Kristin Canty, bought the full commercial space at Woods Hill Pier 4.

What they're saying: "It's perfect because I'm a donor to the ICA museum, I love that museum. I love the scene around there. I love how walkable it is," Peters says.

Details: The Seaport bookstore will include items on the New York Times' bestsellers list and other staples, but also homegrown titles and rarer items.

Asked about recent releases customers could see on shelves, Peters listed "Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance" by John Waters, James Gavins' biography of George Michael and Ada Limón's poetry collection "The Hurting Kind."

Tapas will be served from Woods Hill Pier 4.

The bookstore will also serve wine. Peter, a former wine buyer, invested in three Enomatic wine dispensers that are designed to keep wine bottles fresh longer.

What's next: Peter envisions hosting conversations with authors on a boat or ferry between Boston and Provincetown, screening movies or shows that were adapted from books and planning other community events.