East End Books bringing novels, wine and tapas to Seaport
East End Books, a Provincetown bookstore, is expanding into Boston, opening a shop in the Seaport District that will serve tapas and wine alongside their books.
- This is the second bookstore coming to the neighborhood known better for its pricey high-rise office and condo buildings.
Driving the news: Owner Jeff Peters says the Boston location will be in a retail space next to the Woods Hill Pier 4 restaurant.
- Construction will start after Labor Day, Peters says. East End Books Boston Seaport is expected to open around the holidays.
- Before then, Peters is hosting a pop-up event in August featuring James Kirchick, author of "Secret City: The Hidden History of Gay Washington," and former U.S. Rep. Barney Frank, the first publicly gay congressman.
Why it matters: A bookstore opening may seem less glamorous than the addition of an Amazon office or a $13 million penthouse, but it's a sign the Seaport may have more to offer for residents who can afford to live there.
- The neighborhood is now home to a Trader Joe's, as well as a handful of pharmacies, and a public park.
- The bookstore will likely bring renowned Massachusetts-based writers to the Seaport District. The Provincetown bookstore has hosted artists like Kirchick, novelist Julia Glass and filmmaker John Waters.
Context: For more than two decades, Peters dreamt of owning bookstores in Provincetown and Boston to share his favorite books and host Massachusetts-based writers.
- The Provincetown shop opened seven years ago, and Peters launched a second space late last year.
- The Seaport space became available after Peters' friend, Wood Hills owner Kristin Canty, bought the full commercial space at Woods Hill Pier 4.
What they're saying: "It's perfect because I'm a donor to the ICA museum, I love that museum. I love the scene around there. I love how walkable it is," Peters says.
Details: The Seaport bookstore will include items on the New York Times' bestsellers list and other staples, but also homegrown titles and rarer items.
- Asked about recent releases customers could see on shelves, Peters listed "Liarmouth: A Feel-Bad Romance" by John Waters, James Gavins' biography of George Michael and Ada Limón's poetry collection "The Hurting Kind."
- Tapas will be served from Woods Hill Pier 4.
- The bookstore will also serve wine. Peter, a former wine buyer, invested in three Enomatic wine dispensers that are designed to keep wine bottles fresh longer.
What's next: Peter envisions hosting conversations with authors on a boat or ferry between Boston and Provincetown, screening movies or shows that were adapted from books and planning other community events.
- "I'm just excited to finally open in Boston to put our fun, eclectic spin on things," he says.
