Lego chooses new building above MassPike for HQ
The Lego Group is moving its headquarters to the new building above the MassPike, the company announced yesterday.
What's happening: Lego will start unpacking at 1001 Boylston St. in mid-2025 and plans to finish the move by the end of 2026, the company said in a press release.
- The toy giant is leasing more than 100,000 square feet across five floors.
Zoom in: Lego has some 740 employees in Enfield, Conn., and expects about 400 of them to move here.
- The company plans to employ up to 750 workers in Boston once the company is settled in, a spokesperson told Axios.
Of note: The new HQ's perks will include a fitness center, on-site parking, bike storage and a parent room. There will also be BLUEbikes on site.
The big picture: Lego employs more than 3,000 people nationwide. The company has more than 100 stores across the country, including four in Massachusetts.
More Boston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.