The Lego Group is moving its headquarters to the new building above the MassPike, the company announced yesterday.

What's happening: Lego will start unpacking at 1001 Boylston St. in mid-2025 and plans to finish the move by the end of 2026, the company said in a press release.

The toy giant is leasing more than 100,000 square feet across five floors.

Zoom in: Lego has some 740 employees in Enfield, Conn., and expects about 400 of them to move here.

The company plans to employ up to 750 workers in Boston once the company is settled in, a spokesperson told Axios.

Of note: The new HQ's perks will include a fitness center, on-site parking, bike storage and a parent room. There will also be BLUEbikes on site.

The big picture: Lego employs more than 3,000 people nationwide. The company has more than 100 stores across the country, including four in Massachusetts.