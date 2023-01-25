28 mins ago - Business
Lego is coming to Boston
It’s official. The Lego Group plans to move its U.S. headquarters to Boston by 2026.
Catch up fast: Lego announced yesterday plans to find a space here and move more than one-quarter of its U.S. workforce.
- Some 740 employees at Lego’s current U.S. HQ in Enfield, Connecticut will get jobs at the new location.
- Those who don’t want to relocate will get "financial support and job placement assistance" outside the company, the toymaker said.
The shift to Boston will happen in phases between mid-2025 and late 2026. Employees will at first work across two sites: Enfield and the company's education office in the Back Bay.
