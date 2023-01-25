Lego is coming to Boston

It’s official. The Lego Group plans to move its U.S. headquarters to Boston by 2026.

Catch up fast: Lego announced yesterday plans to find a space here and move more than one-quarter of its U.S. workforce.

Some 740 employees at Lego’s current U.S. HQ in Enfield, Connecticut will get jobs at the new location.

Those who don’t want to relocate will get "financial support and job placement assistance" outside the company, the toymaker said.

The shift to Boston will happen in phases between mid-2025 and late 2026. Employees will at first work across two sites: Enfield and the company's education office in the Back Bay.