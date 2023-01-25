28 mins ago - Business

Lego is coming to Boston

Steph Solis
Inside the lobby of Lego's education office in Boston is a life-size yellow minifigure made up of thousands of tiny yellow legos, to the left of the glass doors.

Lego’s education office in Boston. Photo courtesy: The Lego Group

It’s official. The Lego Group plans to move its U.S. headquarters to Boston by 2026.

Catch up fast: Lego announced yesterday plans to find a space here and move more than one-quarter of its U.S. workforce.

  • Some 740 employees at Lego’s current U.S. HQ in Enfield, Connecticut will get jobs at the new location.
  • Those who don’t want to relocate will get "financial support and job placement assistance" outside the company, the toymaker said.

The shift to Boston will happen in phases between mid-2025 and late 2026. Employees will at first work across two sites: Enfield and the company's education office in the Back Bay.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Boston stories

No stories could be found

Bostonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more