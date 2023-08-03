Gov. Maura Healey is increasing pay and benefits for the MBTA's drivers and repair workers.

Why it matters: The T lost 860 workers last fiscal year — an attrition rate of 13%.

Driving the news: The MBTA Carmen's Union Sunday approved a new four-year contract that includes an 18% wage increase, signing bonuses, 10 additional days of parental and bereavement leave, and other incentives to help retain workers and recruit new ones.

The T's board is expected to approve the contract this week.

The big picture: Understaffing has played a big part in the T's recent service cutbacks and safety issues.

New General Manager Phillip Eng responded by ramping up hiring, bringing on over 100 employees per month this year.

Healey and Eng hope the new benefits will convince workers to stay with the T instead of taking more lucrative driver jobs at private companies.

Between the lines: Spending to improve service is a major change in tactics from Healey's predecessor Charlie Baker, who took more of an austerity approach with the agency.

What we're watching: The T is making slow but steady progress eliminating the safety problems that have led to speed restrictions, but there's still no clear answer on when things will return to normal.