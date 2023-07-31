Share on email (opens in new window)

State lawmakers will vote Monday on a $56 billion budget proposal four weeks after the start of the new fiscal year.

Why it matters: Massachusetts will be one of the last states in the nation to enact a fiscal 2024 budget, per the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Driving the news: The spending bill is packed with progressive policy riders related to college tuition, school meals and health care, including:

🩺 Free community college tuition this fall for nursing students and students ages 25 and up

🎓 In-state tuition and state financial aid for undocumented high school graduates

🍽 A permanent universal school meals program

🏥 A pilot program expanding affordable health care coverage to middle-income residents, which former Gov. Baker vetoed last year.

Yes, but: Lawmakers (again) left out funding for the online lottery program.

The big picture: The spending bill comes after the state's 2023 tax revenue fell short of projections and amid fears of a recession.

Plus: The budget earmarks $50 million to make community college free by 2024, 2.5 times more funding than what Gov. Healey proposed in her inaugural budget bill.