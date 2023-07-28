Data: U.S. Bureau of Economics Analysis; Chart: Axios Visuals

New numbers released Thursday showed the U.S. economy expanded at a perkier-than-expected rate in the second quarter.

Why it matters: Earlier this year, there was a lot of talk among investors and economists that the U.S. was likely hit a recession in 2023. It hasn't.

The numbers: Gross domestic product — the broadest measure of the U.S. economy — grew at a 2.4% annual rate last quarter.

Analysts had expected a reading of 1.5%.

Consumer spending stayed robust, and businesses boosted investments — particularly in manufacturing — helping to drive growth.

🗣 What they're saying: Many are grappling with their expectations of a downturn.

" While we remain in the recession camp, we admit that a soft landing isn't impossible. It's been difficult to forecast the post-pandemic economy," wrote economists at Oxford Economics.

Yes, but: Of course, there's no guarantee that what looks like a strong economy now will remain that way. Financial crises, energy shocks, and all manner of unpredictable events could upend an otherwise solid economy at any time.

As analysts at brokerage firm Piper Sandler wrote, "This doesn’t change our outlook that a recession is likely to start in 4Q, based on our leading indicators."

And of course, growth isn't everything. There are plenty of parts of the U.S. where people are struggling with really high costs of basics such as housing.

The bottom line: But growth-wise, things are looking pretty solid.