Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

​​It’s going to feel like 100 degrees in Boston Thursday and Friday as a heat wave that's broiled the South expands into the Northeast.

Driving the news: Mayor Wu issued a heat emergency for both days. The city is currently under a heat advisory through Sunday.

State of play: Temperatures are expected to reach the mid 90s Thursday and Friday. The heat and high humidity could cause heat-related illnesses, per the National Weather Service.

Zoom out: Late July is typically one of the hottest periods of the year, but Boston summers have become hotter over the past 50 years.

The heat wave comes as multiple regions worldwide experience extreme heat events tied to climate change.

Flashback: During last year’s heat wave, Boston EMS saw a 15-20% increase in daily 911 calls, according to the mayor’s office.

Details: 15 Boston Centers for Youth & Families community centers will serve as cooling centers 9am-5pm Thursday and Friday.