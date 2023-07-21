41 mins ago - Things to Do

Alamo Drafthouse opening at Seaport in flux

Mike Deehan

This one's in Austin. Photo: Nicole Cobler/Axios

If there's a clear takeaway from the unlikely double-feature success of Barbenheimer, perhaps it's this: People really want to make an event out of going to the movies.

Yes, but: Alamo's new outpost in Boston's Seaport isn't hosting any Barbenheimer screenings because it hasn't opened yet.

  • The company hopes to have an opening date to announce soon, spokesperson Brad Johnson tells Axios. The theater was originally slated to open in early 2023.

State of play: The industry was hit hard by the pandemic. The U.S. lost more than 2,000 screens between 2019 and 2022. Yet Alamo, which prioritizes a higher-end experience for moviegoers, says it has been surpassing its 2019 sales.

Zoom in: Boston cinephiles seem a bit…frustrated that they're missing out. Nearly every post on the Seaport Alamo's Instagram account features snarky comments about the delayed opening.

  • "Can't wait to watch Mission Impossible 12 at the Alamo when it opens in 202u," one commenter snapped.
  • "When is this opening? Seems like it’s literally never going to come to fruition. Early 2023 L O L," wrote another user.
  • "Welcome to town, @alamoboston - Let the critical comments role [sic] in. People here aren’t like Austinites," Instagram user Ryan Osborne commented.
