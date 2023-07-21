Alamo Drafthouse opening at Seaport in flux

If there's a clear takeaway from the unlikely double-feature success of Barbenheimer, perhaps it's this: People really want to make an event out of going to the movies.

Alamo Drafthouse has been doing that for a long time, writes Axios Boston editor Emma Hurt.

Yes, but: Alamo's new outpost in Boston's Seaport isn't hosting any Barbenheimer screenings because it hasn't opened yet.

The company hopes to have an opening date to announce soon, spokesperson Brad Johnson tells Axios. The theater was originally slated to open in early 2023.

State of play: The industry was hit hard by the pandemic. The U.S. lost more than 2,000 screens between 2019 and 2022. Yet Alamo, which prioritizes a higher-end experience for moviegoers, says it has been surpassing its 2019 sales.

Zoom in: Boston cinephiles seem a bit…frustrated that they're missing out. Nearly every post on the Seaport Alamo's Instagram account features snarky comments about the delayed opening.