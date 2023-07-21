Alamo Drafthouse opening at Seaport in flux
If there's a clear takeaway from the unlikely double-feature success of Barbenheimer, perhaps it's this: People really want to make an event out of going to the movies.
- Alamo Drafthouse has been doing that for a long time, writes Axios Boston editor Emma Hurt.
Yes, but: Alamo's new outpost in Boston's Seaport isn't hosting any Barbenheimer screenings because it hasn't opened yet.
- The company hopes to have an opening date to announce soon, spokesperson Brad Johnson tells Axios. The theater was originally slated to open in early 2023.
State of play: The industry was hit hard by the pandemic. The U.S. lost more than 2,000 screens between 2019 and 2022. Yet Alamo, which prioritizes a higher-end experience for moviegoers, says it has been surpassing its 2019 sales.
Zoom in: Boston cinephiles seem a bit…frustrated that they're missing out. Nearly every post on the Seaport Alamo's Instagram account features snarky comments about the delayed opening.
- "Can't wait to watch Mission Impossible 12 at the Alamo when it opens in 202u," one commenter snapped.
- "When is this opening? Seems like it’s literally never going to come to fruition. Early 2023 L O L," wrote another user.
- "Welcome to town, @alamoboston - Let the critical comments role [sic] in. People here aren’t like Austinites," Instagram user Ryan Osborne commented.
More Boston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.