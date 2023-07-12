Threads hasn't heated up in Boston — at least not yet
👋 Steph here. I downloaded Threads last week hoping to find something to put the final nail in Twitter’s coffin.
- So far, it’s just another app taking up space on my phone.
What’s happening: Mayor Wu, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and some chronically online #mapoli politics nerds have joined Threads since it launched last Thursday.
Yes, but: I can’t find many of them, much less any newsworthy posts, because Threads doesn’t let you search for hashtags or keywords.
Some other downsides: It automatically integrates with Instagram, which sucks if you have used that account for personal, not professional, reasons.
- It also solely operates on mobile, alienating users who mainly check social media on desktop (sorry, Deehan).
So far, the most interesting thing I’ve seen is former [email protected] Tom Brady getting meta in his most recent post — five days ago.
- "All of us clocking back in for day 3 on threads," he wrote, sharing a video of him from 2019 yelling, "We’re still here!"
Same, Brady. Same.
More Boston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Boston.