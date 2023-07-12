Threads hasn't heated up in Boston — at least not yet

👋 Steph here. I downloaded Threads last week hoping to find something to put the final nail in Twitter’s coffin.

So far, it’s just another app taking up space on my phone.

What’s happening: Mayor Wu, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and some chronically online #mapoli politics nerds have joined Threads since it launched last Thursday.

Yes, but: I can’t find many of them, much less any newsworthy posts, because Threads doesn’t let you search for hashtags or keywords.

Some other downsides: It automatically integrates with Instagram, which sucks if you have used that account for personal, not professional, reasons.

It also solely operates on mobile, alienating users who mainly check social media on desktop (sorry, Deehan).

So far, the most interesting thing I’ve seen is former [email protected] Tom Brady getting meta in his most recent post — five days ago.

"All of us clocking back in for day 3 on threads," he wrote, sharing a video of him from 2019 yelling, "We’re still here!"

Same, Brady. Same.